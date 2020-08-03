Ballers: Dwayne Johnson & RedBird Capital Buy XFL For $15 Million Hours Before Auction

The Rock is by far one of the most beloved figures of all time in the world of pop culture of all.

The Rock has so many business ventures it’s hard to even keep count these days. He started very humbly in Vince McMahon’s WWF, where he became ‘The Rock’ and elevated pro wrestling to heights never seen, before heading to Hollywood. Many would even argue that The Rock along with Stone Cold Steve Austin saved the WWF from extinction.

Now, Dwayne Johnson is back saving his boss Vince once again. When COVID-19 hit, it ruined Vince’s XFL for the second time, forcing the football league into bankruptcy. But according to reports from Sportico, Dwayne is back to help Vince and has purchased the league.

Johnson, an actor and producer who played college football at the University of Miami, teamed up with Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital to buy the league just hours before a planned auction was scheduled to begin. They paid $15 million, splitting it evenly. Johnson’s business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife, will be an equal stakeholder with him. According to a court filing, this was the only qualified bid. The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing this Friday, August 7 and, assuming that closing conditions are satisfied, is expected to close on or shortly after August 21.

We’re sure Vince couldn’t be happier than to see his idea going to someone who helped put him in a position to benefit from it. A beautiful cycle of blessings.