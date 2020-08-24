More Miller Messiness: C-Murder’s Secret Prison Mistress DRAGS Monica, Master P Has Final Word About Financing His Brother

Over the weekend, more drama went down in regards to getting Corey Miller aka C-Murder to freedom. Could there be ANOTHER lover besides Monica in the mix?

It seems as if Corey’s campaign to overturn his conviction, spearheaded by Monica, is causing him to wreck several relationships. First Master P aired out his frustrations with how his brother, C-Murder, is allegedly ignoring the efforts put in from his family while incarcerated and praising Monica and Kim Kardashian. Now a woman claiming to have REALLY been holding the prisoner down throughout the years financially and physically has come forth to throw shade at Monica as well.

A lady under the Instagram handle ‘sheflysplanes‘ produced several photos of her and Corey Miller together over the years in prison settings and had a few things to say in the captions about his and Monica’s rekindling romance.

“Didn’t miss a weekend! Didn’t miss a call! Didn’t miss a payment! Monica who?! We all have a story and he will forever be a part of mine!”

In a separate post, the woman takes shots at Monica.

“Where these ni**as be at when you say you doing all this and all that. @Future you remember how it went down. All she did was finesse his kids and sneak to the prison. That lady was married. But y’all know know how down down I was. Let’s be clear clear. I moved 4 minutes away fro Angola prison. I’m realer that any man you will ever meet!”

C-Murder’s apparent (ex)prison lover also produced photos of tattoos she got in support of him, including his name on her finger and a “TRU” tattoo on her back. Do you think this means anything?

Yikes! Master P also had a final word in his qualm with his brother. Hit the flip to see what he had to say.