White Supremacist Sludge Richard Spencer Backs Biden, Camp Quickly Castigates Him ‘Absolutely Repugnant!’

Boy, bye!

Joe Biden’s camp recently shut down a scoop of alt-right ricotta who tried to lend his support the Democratic Presidential nominee’s way. Punchable piñata Richard Spencer decided he should support Biden for President despite previously backing Deplorable Dorito all the way down to shouting things like; “Hail Trump.”

The Neo-Nazi who coined the term “alt-right” himself made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday that he plans to vote for Biden much to people’s chagrin. He also added that the MAGA/Alt-Right Movement is “over.”

One can only pray.

“I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket,” tweeted Spencer. “It’s not based on ‘accelerationism’ or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people.”

Boy, if you don’t get…

Luckily it didn’t take long for Biden’s camp to shut him ALL the way down. Andrew Bates, Biden’s rapid response director calmly castigated Spencer, faster than the numerous people who’ve punched him in his exceptionally intolerant idea spewing face.

“When Joe Biden says we are in a battle for the soul of our nation against vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks, you are the epitome of what he means. What you stand for is absolutely repugnant. Your support is 10,000% percent unwelcome here.”

In other words; “nice try!”

In case you can’t remember just how “repugnant” Richard Spencer is, here’s a quick refresher.

Business Insider reports that Spencer backs “peaceful ethnic cleansing” and a “new society—an ethno-state that would be a gathering point for all Europeans.” He was also a featured speaker for those rancidly racist tiki torchers in Charlottesville at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally where Heather Heyer was tragically killed.

With all of this mind, it’s quite clear why The Biden/Kamala camp quickly denounced him.

Good for them.