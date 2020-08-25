Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin And Uzo Aduba Star In Black Hair PSA, “I’ve Been Told…” [VIDEO]

As part of their September issue dedicated to Black hair Glamour created a powerful video featuring prominent Black actors—Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin, and Uzo Aduba, reading the words of Black women across the country who have experienced hair discrimination on the job. The PSA ends with a call to action in support of The CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair). Each celebrity was also interviewed on their own relationship with their hair, and how it has manifested in the workplace. Check out Glamour’s public service announcement below:

The CROWN Act was officially launched in 2019 to ensure protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.

The website has some shocking statistics too. The campaign states that Black women are “1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace” solely because of their hair. Statistics conducted by the campaign also claimed that “80% percent of Black women feel as though they must change their hair from its natural state to fit in at the office” or to be presented as professional in a corporate work environment.

How many of those stories can you identify with? There were several things mentioned that we could definitely relate to, especially having strangers just reach out and touch or people making unsolicited comments. We’re so happy that the issues that black women face surrounding our natural appearance are being given the spotlight so that more people can know and understand our plight and ultimately learn that certain comments and actions are simply unacceptable. We’re also glad that more people are learning about The CROWN Act. Back in March, Virginia became the 4th state to join California, New York and New Jersey in officially banning hair discrimination, according to CNN. However, it is not just the people within these states who deserve to be protected under this law. The entire country needs to be part of the fight to end hair discrimination in the workplace.

