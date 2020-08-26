“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Will Willie Cheat On Shanda Again? [VIDEO]

Happy Wednesday! We’re still a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” but you know we’ve got an exclusive clip for you to check out right now! If you’ve been tuning in all season you already know that Willie and Shanda really benefitted from their stay at the “Marriage Boot Camp” house, but as the couples approach the finale, have they truly overcome their trust issues? And is Willie really done with the infidelity? Check out Willie and Shanda’s lie detector test discussion with Dr. Ish and Judge Lynn below:

We really want things to work with these two! They have so much to fight for. We’re just a week away from the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. Who were your favorites this season? Who shocked you most? We think Willie and Shanda really put their issues to the test and Hazel E and De’Von got closer than ever. We’re glad we had a chance to get to know Kurupt’s special lady Toni, because she really showed herself to be a compassionate queen. What about Vado and Tahiry? Do you think they’re done hooking up? And how about Phaedra and Medina? Is their relationship the real deal or will it end before it really ever began?

An all-new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is airing Thursday, August 20 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV