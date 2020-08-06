Marriage Boot Camp: Shanda Struggles To Forgive Willie’s Cheating – And Blames Herself: “Am I Enough?” [VIDEO]

Shanda Taylor struggles to get past her husband Willie’s serial cheating and questions whether she’s enough woman for him in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

In our exclusive clip, the shell shocked couple struggles to move forward following the Day26 singer’s admission that he’d cheated on her with a dozen women during their marriage. Shanda questioned why she allowed his unfaithful behavior to continue for so long – and sadly wondered whether she was woman enough for her long time spouse. Willie has had a long history of unfaithfulness towards Shanda, but it seems as though Shanda is still willing to work it out. Last month, the pair even welcomed a new baby girl into the world, and claimed that their precious bundle of joy would mark a new start for their rocky relationship.

Will Shanda ever be able to move past Willie’s cheating past? Or will this boot camp couple call it quits?

The Taylor’s marital woes are just one of the drama-filled moments on the new

“Marriage Boot Camp” episode, where the cast reels from Vado grabbing his gal pal Tahiry during a cognac-soaked argument.

Peep the episode description:

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “LUV YA SELF” – Airs Thursday, August 6 at 9/8C

Vado’s shocking outburst rocks the house and forces Dr. Ish to make a difficult decision. When the couples reveal their deepest insecurities, it leads to surprising breakthroughs. Toni’s devastating discovery threatens her relationship with Kurupt.

“Marriage Boot Camp” airs Thursday nights at 9 on WeTV.