Snapback CiCi: Ciara Vows To Lose 48 Pregnancy Pounds Just One Month Following Birth Of Son Win

Ciara is ready for her snapback body! The singer took to Instagram this week pledging to drop her pregnancy pounds — all 48 of them. Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, welcomed their son Win Harrison Wilson last month. The couple also share 3-year-old daughter Sienna and Russell is a bonus Papa to Ciara’s son Future, 6, from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.

“48lbs to go!” Ciara captioned a photo of herself clad in a white one piece. “Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽”

We already know Ciara has this in the bag. She stayed fit all pregnancy swimming and dancing and looked to be mostly tummy where she did gain wait. Win was born at a healthy 8 pounds, 1 ounce almost exactly a month ago, on July 23rd.

Ciara credited her husband for naming their son during an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed,

“That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna get emotional,” Ciara told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “The hormones, I will tell every pregnant mom, they’re real, OK? They don’t stop. Even when you have the baby, and you’re just fresh out, it happens. But they’re good tears, praise the Lord.” “Russell would always be like, ‘Here’s Win shortstop,’ he like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious,” she continued. “There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl. He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he’s so cute, he’s so precious.”

Super precious! Well we know Cici has already done the snapback twice before, so we know this third time will be a breeze. Any other new moms joining Cici on the snapback mommy bawwwdy challenge? What are your keys to dropping the baby weight?