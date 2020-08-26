Bag Secured: WarnerMedia Strikes Sports & Entertainment Pact With Shaquille O’Neal

When it comes to business and celebrity partnerships, one of the safest bets of all time is Shaquille O’Neal.

America loves Shaq, he won’t be caught in scandals and most importantly, he doesn’t mind putting in the work. After the owner of Papa John’s was caught in a scandal for his racist language, Shaq was enlisted and took the company to new heights. He’s currently a host on the NBAonTNT, where sports fanatics have come to love his back and forth with Charles Barkley, mostly due to the fact that we don’t know if they are joking or serious. Either way, it makes for great ratings, which had caused WarnerMedia to explore what a partnership with Shaq beyond the show looks like, according to Variety.

The AT&T-owned entertainment company said Monday that it struck a new “multi-year” deal with the celebrated basketball analyst that will extend his reach beyond his regular duties on Turner Sports. O’Neal, who has been with Turner Sports since 2011 and is part of a broadcasting team that is a central element of the company’s NBA coverage, will executive-produce projects for the company’s Bleacher Report; develop a new show for NBA TV; be part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage “for years to come”; distribute his podcast via WarnerMedia; and, potentially, appear in TNT’s coverage of All Elite Wrestling.

One thing about Shaq, he will add value anywhere his services are needed so this partnership is perfect.