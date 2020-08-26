JusticeForUs: The Milwaukee Bucks Are Boycotting Game 5 Of The NBA Playoffs Against Orlando Magic In Protest Of The Unjust Shooting Of Jacob Blake

**UPDATE**

Looks like we have our answers about whether or not the Lakers are going to play tonight…

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

We’ll update this as things develop.

**END UPDATE**

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to boycott game 5 of the NBA Finals over the unjust shooting of unarmed shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Clock is at 0:00 —- Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are not on the court. pic.twitter.com/qAjoXDWCom — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 26, 2020

The game was set to start at 4pm EST today but at this time none of the players have taken the court.

The buzzer for Magic-Bucks sounded. No players are on the court. (via @TaylorRooks)pic.twitter.com/8yC86tCwWf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

Rumblings began earlier today that the Toronto Raptors were considering boycotting their game against the Brooklyn Nets but no official word has come down. According to NBA insider Ric Bucher, the Bucks made this decision without consulting the NBA or their opponent in the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee and NBA personnel are standing outside of Bucks‘ locker room — where players have been adamant about sitting Game 5 in protest, sources tell me and @joevardon. https://t.co/3IxSnRnldr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The city of Kenosha is only a 45-minute drive from Milwaukee and it stands to reason that folks in Milkwaukee are in as much pain over this most recent shooting as those in their neighboring city. We suspect that someone from the Bucks will soon by making a statement about their decision but it’s safe to assume that the team feels that Jacob Blake and the issue of police brutality take precedent over a game.

I want y'all to understand that we can't do shit in the country without racism and the scourge of white supremacy. WE can't play basketball. can't go to the store. We can't save lives. We can't do anything. Imagine being unburdened by this. Imagine what we are great in spite of — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 26, 2020

the fact that these players just want to play ball and they have to even do this boycott breaks my heart, man — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 26, 2020

It’s incredibly disheartening that we still continue to watch our brothas and sistas be abused by the authorities that OUR government has deputized to protect the public. Well, most of the public…

Several questions now loom large over the rest of the “bubble”. Will the Bucks sit-out the rest of the playoffs? Will the other teams play tonight? Tthe Thunder and Rockets are scheduled to play at 6:30pm EST and Lakers and Trailblazers are scheduled to play tonight at 9pm EST. What or who do the boycotting players want to affect by sitting out?

The NBA’s new mantra for the bubble has been “A Whole New Game”. Well, the game has now changed again.