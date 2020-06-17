Here Luv, Enjoy! Fertile Future Offers Newest Baby Mama Eliza Reign $1,000/Month In Child Support, Sends Toxic Twitter Into A TIZZY

Future's BM when asked why she needs 50k a month in child support pic.twitter.com/6ZmKbnVwYM — Master Debater (@lildnice14) June 17, 2020

Future and his newest baby mama-turned-arch nemesis Eliza Reign haven’t let a global pandemic stop them from battling over child support that took a deliciously messy turn when she declined the platinum-selling rapper’s offer of $1,000/month in the latest chapter of their super spicy saga.

At this point, we’re not exactly sure how many confirmed baby mamas Future has but Eliza is clearly the most formidable with demands of 53K/MONTH in child support (based on his $20 million in earnings last year) that took their already nasty legal battle to another level.

Oh yes, things are somehow getting even more toxic between the most dysfunctional rapper/baby mama co-parents in the game with more MESS on the way.

Future counter offered 1k in child support money to his bm 😂😂😂 bro keeping his image up pic.twitter.com/xEERR7jk9z — Andy 🇸🇻 (@64aero_) June 17, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to offering his newest baby mama Eliza Reign $1,000 in child support on the flip.