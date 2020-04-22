Judge Throws Out Future’s Bid To Force Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign To Pay For Blabbing About Their Sex Life (Exclusive)

Future’s alleged baby mama Eliza Reign scored a big victory this week in his defamation case against her.

A federal judge April 21 ruled to dismiss Future’s bid to force Eliza Reign to pay him money damages in his defamation case against her, BOSSIP has learned.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga also threw out Future’s legal claims that he needed an immediate injunction to stop Reign from talking about him, as well as his claims that she portrayed him in a false light and intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon him, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

However, the judge also upheld Future’s allegations of libel, invasion of privacy, and that she used him to make a name for herself, so Reign will have to continue to defend herself from those claims in court, the ruling says.

In February 2020, Future sued Reign for defamation, alleging that she spoke publicly about their sex life, his genitalia, and other personal matters, which he said distressed him and damaged his reputation.

But Reign fired back, saying that Future’s defamation suit was his latest attempt to “intimidate, harass, and financially drain” her so that she’ll accept a poor child support settlement in her separate paternity case against him over her baby daughter, who turned one year old earlier this month.

Future will now have to file an amended legal complaint ASAP if he wants the judge to reconsider.

We’ve reached out to the lawyers for both Reign and Future for comment.