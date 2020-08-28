BOSSIPSounds: Asianae Serves All-You-Can-Eat Baddie Buffet In Deliciously Raunchy “Crab Legs” Video

Emerging star Asianae is here for the female Rap crown with an insatiable appetite for crab legs and…well, you’ll see in her deliciously raunchy new video for soon-to-be skrip club smash “Crab Legs”:

The Atlanta-born singer/rapper remains unapologetic about what she wants as a boss in the bedroom. By doing so, she empowers in her own way.

“This record means exactly what it says,” she laughs. “All of my female friends love crab legs, and they all love sex. I thought it was a cool contrast. It’s ignorant, but it’s still enjoyable.”

With a personality and fashion sense as fiery as her bars, the lust-worthy leader of the Mermaid Gang attracted over 93K Instagram followers with nearly half-a-million views only months after her debut.

Now, she turns heads with a series of 2020 singles.

“As women, we have to be unified and strong,” she said . “I feel like there’s a time to be serious and a time to have fun. I want to be that raw, smart, and sexy voice. This is my message. Be a self-made woman. Don’t be out here trying to chase dudes…Chase a bag!”

Growing up on the south side of Atlanta, she immediately gravitated towards music.

Her mother sang casually while her father worked as an assistant director on major videos by everyone from Ludacris to Jacquees.

Asianae even appeared in Hitman Sammy Sam’s video for “Step Dad” at four-years-old.

Inspired by Monica, Lil’ Kim, and Nicki Minaj, she always loved music and finally decided to pursue it in 2019 when she caught the attention of Break’em Off Music Group and inked a deal with the bubbling label.

As the world locked down due to the Global Pandemic, she grinded harder from home by carefully studying her social media, strategizing content and growing her Instagram by 50K followers in less than three months.

“I’m an artist and an entrepreneur, period. I emphasized showing myself as a confident woman, dancing, laughing, and wearing nice clothes online, giving you everything I am.”

In June, she formally introduced herself with “Dumb” fueled by elastic rhymes over a skittering hi-hat and thick bass line that racked up over 222K YouTube views.

Then, there’s “BBA.” She leans into a flossy beat by flexing on each and every verse before a bouncy and bold hook.

“It stands for ‘Bad Chick Anthem’–It’s a women empowerment song. When your man calls you and tells you to come home, let him know you’re getting money. Stand your ground no matter what. It’s our anthem.”

It might as well be the soundtrack to her very own budding movement #MERMAIDGANG.

“#MERMAIDGANG represents my brand, my fans, my friends, and everybody that’s with me,” she says. “We’re free-spirited people swimming through life however we want and living with no regrets.”

In the end, you’ll never forget Asianae after one listen.

“When people hear my music, I want them to feel happy,” she leaves off. “I don’t care about anybody else’s opinion though. I hope you don’t either. That’s the vibe.”

Stream “Crab Legs” here and follow her journey on Instagram here.