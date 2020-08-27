Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through an eventful week dominated by “P-Valley” chitter-chatter, “Lovecraft Country” shenanigans, not-very-shocking celebrity splits, white people white people-ing, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in our COVID-plagued country.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with your official introduction to buzzy new Rap baddie Asianae who’s ready to make a splash with her spicy new single “Crab Legs,” which will appear on her Crab Legs & Head project that’s dropping tomorrow. Just a few days ago she teased fans with a freestyle track called “No Hook.”

The female rapper resurgence comes at a stressful time when everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect their peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s list also features cake-clapping and bold bawdy pics from newly single Lori Harvey and bounce-back queen Megan Thee Stallion as well as creamy caramel beauty Bernice Burgos who’s taking the entrepreneur world by storm with her Bold and Beautiful clothing brand. Feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.