Star Trap: PluGG & Da Oracle Turn Up With Litty ATLiens In Spacey “2021” Video

Rising star PluGG takes Da Oracle on an intergalactic ride with litty ATLiens in the spacey new video that steps galaxies outside the box.

The native Atlantan has created a name for himself as not only a promising artist but also as an upwardly mobile record exec who will soon set the industry on fire.

Signed to Break’em Off Records as an artist and A&R executive, PluGG has taken the reins of his own label Never Take a Loss where he’s already signed two artists.

He’s also shared the stage with some of Rap’s hottest acts including Rich Homie Quan, Bankroll Fresh, Young Dro and Trouble, among others. His appearances include the BET Awards, Hip-Hop Awards and Quality Control’s star-studded Stripper Bowl.