Exclusive: “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Ladies Spill On Feuding And Friendship For “Girlfriends Check In” [VIDEO]

Oh this is gonna be good. Melody Holt, Kimmi Scott, LaTisha Scott & Destiny Payton-Williams from OWN hit reality show “Love & Marriage Huntsville” get together this Saturday night for an eye-opening episode of “Girlfriends Check In.” We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, where Melody acknowledges that she and the ladies have had their share of falling outs in their past. She’s happy that she and the girlfriends are laughing together and enjoying each other’s company today, and the ladies all agree that they ultimately have each other’s back.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s more about what to expect from the episode:

Melody Holt and her “Love & Marriage Huntsville” girlfriends Kimmi Scott, LaTisha Scott and Destiny Payton-Williams raise a toast to getting together again, even if it’s virtual. Destiny is a new mom and admits she’s over-protective with her new son – even with her husband La’Berrick! – and Melody, Kimmi and LaTisha are eager to offer their unsolicited advice about motherhood. While Kimmi talks about why vacation sex is better than regular sex, Destiny gives the ladies a magnetic lash tutorial and they love it. Later, LaTisha reveals a hidden talent and one of the girlfriends surprises the ladies with a song. It’s a night filled with fun and games and fellowship!

Sounds like a lot of fun!

The new episode of “Girlfriends Check In” airs tomorrow Saturday August 29 at 10PM EST on OWN. Will you be watching?