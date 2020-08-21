“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: LaTisha Sloppily Reveals Plans For Her “Power Of Marriage” Event [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! A brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs on OWN tomorrow night and you don’t even have to wait for all the drama because we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

Tensions are high as ever between friends (frenemies?) and Huntsville real estate power players, Kimmy, LaTisha and Melody. LaTisha extends an invite to the ladies to her upcoming event, but does she make things even worse with her sloppy approach?

Check out the clip below:

Eek…That was almost painful to watch. Tisha just can’t help herself.

Here’s more of what to expect from the episode:

Marsau receives an offer he may actually refuse, as Melody’s ambitions frustrate an overworked Martell. Meanwhile, Maurice consults his ex-wife Kiuwha about a decision that could affect his current marriage to Kimmi. At Destiny’s soft opening, the attitudes rival the attire.

Sounds like a whole lot! We normally think Maurice is the most well behaved of the men on the show, but we’re not sure he was thinking straight consulting his ex-wife on something that might tick Kimmi off.

Have you been watching this season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville?

A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, August 22 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)