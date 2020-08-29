Gone Too Soon: Actors Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe Pay Their Respects To Chadwick Boseman

Actors In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Pays Respects To Chadwick Boseman
Yesterday, the tragic news broke that Chadwick Boseman–who portrayed Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, and more–passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick kept his battle a secret, with seemingly no one but his immediate knowing about the battle he was fighting while portraying our favorite characters.
Fans speculated he was ill earlier this year when he took on Instagram to celebrate Jackie Robinson, but the assumptions ended up being shrugged off as him losing weight for an upcoming role. Oddly enough, his passing came on Jackie Robinson Day.
I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.
Boseman touched the hearts of many and, most importantly, gave a whole generation of children growing up today the ability to know what it’s like to see a superhero on the big screen the same color as them. His performance in The Black Panther would go on to be the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time and officially mark Chadwick as a global superstar. Black Panther’s sequel was in the early stages of production and slated for May 6th, 2022.
With the connected slate of Marvel movies, Chadwick spent a majority of his time on set working with the same Marvel cast, many of which took to social media to show their respects for him once they learned of his passing. Click the jump to see all of the heartfelt messages from his MCU family.
“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever
