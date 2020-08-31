Clout Tokens: Bronny James Jr. Officially Joins E-Sports Organization Faze Clan [Video]

For the past few years, E-sports has seen a surge like never before. At the forefront is every kid’s favorite game: Fortnite. Not only has playing games become extremely popular, but streaming has also elevated as an unlikely form of social media with streaming gamers being able to showcase their personality just like with other platforms. With that option comes followers and, most importantly, a big opportunity for making some serious money.

Faze Clan, the premier E-Sports organization that has been around since way before the hype, acquired investments from big names like Offset, Yo Gotti, and even Drake. Faze is at the top of the league due to their ability to connect culture with gaming and make it look cool at the same time. Now, they have acquired perhaps the biggest prospect at the intersection of gaming and pop culture among the youth: Lebron James’ oldest son, Bronny James Jr., has officially joined the franchise.

The details of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but we all know Bronny’s father isn’t letting anyone use his son for financial gain or clout unless the paperwork is right. Even his official welcoming chain has the ‘LBJ’ logo on top of the Faze Clan logo.

Looks like Bronny is not only taking over on the court but in the world of E-Sports as well.

Bronny James Jr. is following in the footsteps of his dad and currently attends Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles where he’s dominating on his high school basketball team as a point and shooting guard. In addition to the new deal with FaZe, there were rumors that recruiters have had their eye on the young basketball star since the age of 9. He’s even been offered scholarships from Duke and Kentucky too. While the news is exciting his dad just wants him to focus on being a kid according to Sports Casting.