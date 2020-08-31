Waaaait, WHAT? Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Niecy Nash’s Surprise Wedding

Niecy Nash after her divorce then getting remarried within 5 minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/64Ct6isA6M — ZsaZsa (@ZsaZsa_Nicole) August 31, 2020

Sooo, uh, we didn’t have Niecy Nash coming out as queer and marrying a woman on our 2020 Bingo card. We also didn’t foresee this happening a few months after finalizing her divorce with second husband Jay Tucker.

But it happened and our fave 50-year-old baddie looked happy in the stunning reveal where she introduced her wife Jessica Betts to the world.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍,” she captioned. “@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins🌈 @robertector.”

Betts shared the reveal to her own page with the caption “I got a whole Wife 👽💍.”

“#PlotTwist,” another caption read on a photo of the two cuddled close together.

Betts previously worked with Nash on an episode of “Claws” in 2018. At the time, Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on Instagram.

“#BTS One of my favs ❤️@jessicabettsmusic this was my [character’s] wedding song,” Nash, who plays Desna Simms on the series explained at the time. “It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it! ➡️ for her singing MUCH better than me.”

Interestingly, Nash can be seen referring to Betts as her “homegirl.”

While speaking with ET last November, Nash revealed that she wasn’t ready to start dating after her split in December 2019.

“I’m just over here drinking my water and healing,” she said with a smile. “I ain’t ready to put all this back on the block. It’s too much too soon.”

This marks Nash’s third marriage. Her first to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 and her recently dissolved union with Jay Tucker from 2011-2020.

The newlyweds had not publicly been known as a couple nor did Nash identify as queer before the viral reveal that left social media scrambling for answers.

not niecy nash being bisexual???? pic.twitter.com/qWBZKkNeGJ — kordeli (@beyxmani) August 31, 2020

