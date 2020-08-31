GTFOHWTBS: George Floyd’s Killer Cop Derek Chauvin Files Motion To Have Charges Dismissed

Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd as far as we’re concerned. At this time he is “accused” but c’mon, we all saw the video. George Floyd didn’t die of natural causes surrounded by his friends and family. He died surrounded by terrified Black folks who were pleading for his life alongside him. He died because Derek Chauvin denied him proper oxygen for eight minutes and forty-six seconds by press his knee directing into Floyd’s neck.

The world changed as a result of George Floyd’s gruesome and untimely demise and the man responsible for his death does not want to held accountable in any way, shape, or form. According to CNN, Chauvin filed a motion to have a judge dismiss the charges against him.

In court papers Friday, Chauvin’s attorney says there is not probable cause to support charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Uh, hello, there’s a VIDEO OF THE MURDER.

For the prosecution’s part, Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Kiernan Lane and Tou Thao be hit with “upward sentencing departure”. Essentially, Ellison wants their punishment to go beyond typical sentencing guidelines if they are convicted. Without explicitly explaining why Ellison did say this:

“Mr. Floyd was treated with particular cruelty,” prosecutors wrote. “Despite Mr. Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe and was going to die, as well as the pleas of eyewitnesses to get off Mr. Floyd and help him, Defendant and his codefendants continued to restrain Mr. Floyd.”

Sounds good to us. Lock all their punk a$$es up and the let the boys inside deal with them accordingly.