How Hard Is The D Supposed To Be? New Quibi Show “Sexology With Shan Boodram” Answers The Hard Questions [VIDEO]

As we approach Sexual Health Month in September, Quibi has all the answers to your sex questions with their new show “Sexology with Shan Boodram.”

In SEXOLOGY WITH SHAN BOODRAM, best-selling author, YouTuber, TV host and certified sexologist Shan Boodram addresses the tough questions about sex and more, giving you the sex eucation you never got and guiding you through the often confusing world of love and attraction. Mixing inspired, encouraging advice with anecdotes from her own relationships, Boodram provides thoughtful insight into the hottest topics in modern romance, including finding love during a pandemic, virtual first impressions, and sharing a living space with a lover. As sex and relationships enter uncharted territory, Boodram won’t let love leave you behind.

Catch Sexology with Shan every weekday only on Quibi!

Download the Quibi app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now. Enjoy 14 days free. Sign up at http://www.Quibi.com for this offer.