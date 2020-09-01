Congratulations! Usher And Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Expecting Baby Bundle Of Joy

Congratulations! Usher Raymond and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly confirmed the news after the pair were spotted Monday, August 31, outside of a Los Angeles production studio, with Jenn’s bump on fully blizzy.

A source very close to the couple tells Us, “They are thrilled and very excited.”

Raymond and Goicoechea were first publicly linked in October 2019 after being spotted together backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Goicoechea, 36, is a highly touted A&R at Epic Records, who has a long history of success in the music industry. She previously worked in music publishing at BMG and ASCAP. The Miami native, who is Puerto Rican and Italian, got her start working as an assistant to Ciara. She and Usher were friends for over a decade before their relationship turned to romance. This will be her first child and Usher’s third. The 41-year-old musician and actor shares two sons, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

This is great news! It’s a difficult time in the world, but babies bring blessings and joy to us all. We wish Jenn and Usher a healthy and restful pregnancy and pray for the safe delivery of their child.

We saw a few other blogs were littered with really nasty commentary and we really ask that you all be respectful of this couple and their relationship and privacy. There’s enough hatred in the world — we need more love — we are all deserving of that.