Chris Brown Suggests He’d Beat USHER In A Verzuz Battle, Gets Front-Flipped Into The Crackish Abyss

Chris Brown talking about he’ll only do a verzuz if it’s Chris Brown vs Chris Breezy cuz his only competition is himself pic.twitter.com/R0qvXP5flF — Street Khaleesi (@Street_Khaleesi) July 25, 2020

As of right now, at this very moment, Chris Brown isn’t going hit-for-hit with thee Usher Raymond in a fan-hyped Verzuz battle that would pair two of our biggest R&B stars for a classic night of falsettos and f-boy front-flips.

The general consensus is that living legend Usher would wash Chris with his nearly flawless golden era catalog that includes untouchable Diamond album “Confessions” that sold over 10 million copies worldwide and influenced an entire generation of singers/performers.

Naturally, Chris responded on the gram by saying his only competition is CHRIS BROWN vs. CHRIS BREEZY and ‘humbly’ declined the intriguing R&Battle that we’re not even sure was being seriously considered by Verzuz.

Chris Brown said he’s not doing a VERZUZ against Usher. So, there’s that. pic.twitter.com/BgGJR5amiU — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 27, 2020

Either way, Twitter exploded with hilariously messy Chris Brown slander that made the “declined” battle that much more enticing.

Chris Brown “humbly” declining a battle he was.. gonna lose? pic.twitter.com/p4O0vbrgas — ALMOST MY LEO BDAY LIL HOE | 8/24.♕🇧🇸 (@_DeeWave) July 27, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Chris Brown “humbly” declining a battle against Usher on the flip.