SMH: Mariah Carey Opens Up About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Experience Having Her Pregnancy Outed On ‘Ellen’

Mariah Carey is finally speaking on one incident that’s been brought up repeatedly when speaking about the highly publicized toxicity reportedly taking place over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The popular daytime talk show is at the center of controversies surrounding allegations of harassment and misconduct among the staff, which has caused a number of people to come forward and talk about their time on the series. While most of DeGeneres’ celebrity friends did their best to defend Ellen against any negative stories, that wasn’t the case for Mariah Carey.

The singer has finally spoken about her negative experience on the show, opening up about the time Ellen forced her to confirm pregnancy rumors by offering her a glass of champagne on-air that she then had to turn down.

Soon after the interview, she miscarried, which she had to announce to the world, since DeGeneres made her private pregnancy public information.

In a new interview with Vulture, Carey recalled the experience, saying, “I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath. I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Mariah added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have seen implemented, but what am I supposed to do?”

While there have been rumors that all of these negative testimonies about Ellen DeGeneres and her workplace have been leading to the show’s cancellation, one of the series’ producers, Andy Lassner, denied those claims last month.