Newlywed Niecy Nash & Her Wife Reportedly ‘Shared A Special Bond’ For Years Prior To Marriage

Niecy Nash’s wife may be new to you, but she’s reportedly been friends with the actress for years.

As previously reported the divorcee, 50, sent shockwaves across social media when she shared that she tied the knot with soul songstress Jessica Betts.

Betts also confirmed the news herself with a social media post and the couple received congratulatory messages from celebs including Ava Duvernay who shared a pic of the couple cutting the cake at their reception.

Now more details have surfaced about Niecy and Jessica’s friendship that eventually turned into love.

ET reports that the lovebirds have actually known each other for several years and “shared a special bond.”

“The two have shared a special bond that blossomed into love,” the source says. “The couple kept their relationship news to a select few and have been enjoying quarantine together.” “They decided why wait to get married,” the source adds. “The couple is excited about the future together.”

The publication noted however that although Niecy’s nuptials come just five months after her divorce from Jay Tucker was finalized, Betts had nothing to do with Nash’s breakup. A source noted that Niecy and her ex-husband “were having issues for a while.”

Jessica and Niecy have known each other since at least 2016. Betts reposted a video of Niecy praising her talent and dubbing her “an artist that feeds your soul.” “I love you, Jessica!” said Niecy. Jessica called her an “inspiration.”

There’s also another video of the two in 2018 on the set of Claws featuring Niecy in a wedding dress. As previously reported the look was from the season 2 finale when Desna’s character wed Ruval.

“#BTS One of my favs ❤️@jessicabettsmusic this was my [character’s] wedding song,” explained Nash, who plays Desna Simms on the series. “It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it! ➡️ for her singing MUCH better than me.”

In February, Jessica reposted Niecy’s scintillating 50th birthday pic and captioned it “#NiceNails.”

Most recently Niecy shared a closeup photo from their nuptials thanking the wedding producer, photographer, artistic director and more. She also thanked their “tribe who protected them.”