BOSSIP Exclusive: Karen And Deon From “Doubling Down With The Derricos” Reveal How They Went From Secondary Infertility To Conceiving 14 Kids Naturally!

Have you been keeping up with “Doubling Down with the Derricos?” We’re huge fans of the show and our Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden recently chatted with parents Karen and Deon Derrico exclusively to find out about their lives as reality stars, managing a household full of 14 kids and what their wishlist looks like for their dream home.

Check out our interview below

We’re super proud of ourselves because we just recently got a handle on all the kids’ names and ages. At 14, Darian Derrico is the oldest child, followed by her brother Derrick who is 9, next up are the twins Dallas and Denver who are 8, then the quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Daiten, 6, triplins Diez and Dior are 2 and the newborn triplets are Dawson, De’Aren and Dyver. Whew…

It says a lot that this couple went from multiple miscarriages to being super fertile with family of 14 kids! Does the Derricos story renew your faith in miracles? We also love that this couple have been together for so long and still make time for their love life. Clearly Deon and Karen can’t keep their hands off each other.

What was your favorite thing you learned in our interview with the Derricos?