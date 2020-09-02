Update: 2 Charged With Robbery, Hate Crime After Attack On Transwomen In Hollywood

There’s good news to share regarding the case of those transwomen of color who were attacked in L.A.

After the L.A. County District Attorney initially declined to press charges against the men who attacked influencers Eden The Doll, Jaselene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless, arrests have been made and charges have been filed.

NBC News reports that two men have been charged and accused of a hate crime.

Carlton Callaway, 29, of Compton, and Davion Williams, 22, also of Compton, are facing charges. Calloway was previously arrested but released. The LAPD says they have evidence that Callaway made derogatory comments about the women during the attack and “approached one of the victims with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet.” They add that he attacked one of the women with a bottle.

He’s been charged with grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury, the district attorney’s office statement said. He’s facing over 13 years in prison if convicted.

#BREAKING: The LAPD has announced the arrest of 29-year-old Carlton Callway in relation to the Hollywood robbery/hate crime involving three transgender women, including YouTube star Eden The Doll. https://t.co/XxoS2Iqjna — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 20, 2020

As Davion Williams, he’s accused of joining in the attack and stealing from one of the women, the district attorney’s office said in the statement obtained by NBC News. Williams is the man believed to be on video hitting one of the women with a rideshare scooter. He’s facing a charge of grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s facing over eight years in prison if convicted.

Two men arrested in Hollywood attack of three transgender women, suspect Davion Williams still at large https://t.co/wefxJfiT8E pic.twitter.com/ahGvUQ6VFZ — Curt and Frank (@curtandfrank) August 21, 2020

The district attorney’s office said an arraignment would take place at a later date.

It’s unclear what happened to a third person, Willie Walker, a homeless man, who was previously arrested on extortion charges.

Jaslene has reacted to the news and shared on social media that she’s “so happy right now!” We’re sure Eden and Joslyn are just as excited.

Best wishes to these ladies on their continued fight for justice.