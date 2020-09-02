Baby Phat On The Beat: Kimora Lee Simmons And Daughters Continue Their Dynasty With New Cosmetics Line

If you thought the Kardashians would be the only family making big bank in the beauty industry think again! This week Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee announced they are ushering in their family’s newest brand Baby Phat Beauty.

On Tuesday September 1st, Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons took to Instagram to announce the launch of the newest arm of the iconic lifestyle brand’s empire–Baby Phat Beauty. Smart move, riiiight?! Especially during a time when consumers are looking representation in the black-owned, black-represented beauty space — this was definitely an unexpected but welcome launch.

The first item to launch is the Shimmer Dreams three-piece kit, a nine SKU collection will be available at BabyPhatBeauty.com. Each kit, defined by a different fragrance to match each of the three designers’ personalities, features a high shine lip gloss, a nourishing hand lotion, and an iridescent high-shimmer body spray with scents of seductive warmth, sensorial florals and precious nectars. Baby Phat Beauty is expanding on the legacy Kimora has been building for the past twenty years.

“When I launched Baby Phat in 1999, I had to fight for a seat at the table in both the highfashion and streetwear worlds. I did that by staying true to myself and bringing up an entire generation who embraced diversity, body-positivity and body-confidence all while being unapologetically glam. Buying back the brand has given me the opportunity to tell that story all over again to a new generation–a generation I raised. Launching into beauty, feels like the most relevant way to tell that story in today’s landscape.” Said Kimora.

A collaboration between Kimora, her daughters and the Beauty and Wellness Incubator, HatchBeauty Brands, the beauty line is slated to release another limited edition sku for the 2020 Holiday Season and then continue with additional options in skincare and color in 2021.

“We are excited to dive into the beauty space with a unique multi-generational perspective.” said Ming Lee Simmons.

Her sister, Aoki, echoed her enthusiasm by saying, “Brands represent more than just products in today’s world, and it’s important for us to continue to be part of cultural and beauty conversations as we forge a new path for girls who look like us.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Kimora and her daughters to help the brand’s evolution for this new generation.” — Preston Bottomy, HatchBeauty Brands

Each Shimmer Dreams Kit can be purchased on BabyPhatBeauty.com for $45.00. A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to Fair Fight, an election reform and voter education organization founded by Stacey Abrams.

You can follow Baby Phat Beauty on Instagram and Facebook.

Check out more product images below:

Hit the flip to see the Instagram announcements from Kimora, Ming and Aoki