Take It Seriously: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Whole Family Contracted COVID-19 [Video]

We are officially in the seventh month of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines and while most reasonable people are trying to remain as safe as possible, many are still contracting the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita were the first celebrities to announce they contracted the virus but unfortunately, they would not be the last. Kevin Hart recently revealed he caught the virus around the same time as Hanks, but choose not to speak up until months later. Now, his close friend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has become the latest to contract COVID-19.

Instead of waiting to reveal the news, The Rock took to Instagram in what felt like a State Of The Union Address, explaining that he hopes his fans will take the illness more seriously moving forward.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” he revealed. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

The Rock is perhaps the most in-shape person on the planet and even he had a hard time overcoming the illness, which gives you a clear expectation of what might happen if you or someone you love contracts COVID-19. Better to stay home as much as possible than to risk exposure.