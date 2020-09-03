Let’s Goooo: DaBaby Taps Quavo To Release A New Music Video For Their Collab “Pick Up” [Video]

One thing we can always count on DaBaby for is some absolutely fire visuals.

The rapper came through on a Wednesday to release the visual for “Pick Up,” a track featuring none other than Quavo which comes off his third studio album, Blame It on Baby. The Charlotte, North Carolina, rapper first teased the release on Instagram, posting some shots of outer space, a few jungle scenes, and even some references to the beloved Friday franchise.

As any loyal DaBaby fan should already know, the music video was directed by DaBaby’s frequent collaborators Reel Goats, who also directed his visuals for “Can’t Stop,” “Find My Way,” and his breakout single “Suge (Yea Yea).” You’ll have to check out the video for yourself to see it in all its glory, but just like the aforementioned masterpieces, this visual has some intense visual effects, a funny storyline, and, for some reason, Quavo’s wearing a “Lil Wayne For President” shirt.

The latest release from the rapper comes just a few days after DaBaby performed a Blame It on Baby medley at the MTV VMAs. It’s also been about a month since he dropped the album’s deluxe edition.

In an interview with Complex last month, the rapper revealed the recording process behind his latest album.

“I just recorded everything on the deluxe after I recorded the other album,” DaBaby explaned. “For a lot of other people, the deluxe is full of songs they got in the cut that didn’t make the original album. They’re just throwing them on there, but I recorded a whole new set of songs and put it out.”

Peep the latest music video from DaBaby featuring Quavo down below: