Desus & Mero: Saweetie On Her Love Of Samples, Quavo, And Her Favorite Meals To Cook [Video]

On Sunday night, Saweetie became the latest illustrious guest to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

During their conversation, the rapper talks about her love of sampling classic songs along with teasing her new album, which is titled, Pretty B***h Music. Later on in the interview, Saweetie talks about her public relationship with Quavo from the Migos, how their last few months together have been during the quarantine, her cooking skills, and what it feels like being a part of the current generation of women in rap music.

The “My Type” rapper is super excited that she is self made but revealed that some of her peers in the game aren’t too happy that her songs sample older Hip Hop classics. Saweetie has been blowing up as a of lately. Her Tik Tok viral hit “Tap In” which dropped back in June, is shattering the internet with fun dances and a whole lot of twerking. However, some were unhappy that she sampled 2 Short’s “Blow The Whistle” in the song. According to Complex, 2 Short gave her his blessing to use the sample:

“I’m so happy that he loves it. I’m so excited for this record”, Saweetie explained. “I’ve been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with.” Pretty B***h Music is expected to drop later on this year and will serve as the follow up to 2019’s Icy.

Over the past few months, fans have really gotten to see a lot more of Saweetie and her personality, which has only made her more and more popular. She’s been all over the place promoting her new project, showing off her shoe collection, the house she stays in, and some of her favorite meals to cook. If you’re a fan of Saweetie–or even if you’re not–this interview is the perfect way to start your day off right: with a whole lot of laughter.

Check out the video down below to watch the entire interview for yourself