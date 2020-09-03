Officially Over: Keyshia Cole & Booby Gibson Off The Hook For Spousal And Child Support As They Finalize Divorce

The divorce between Keyshia Cole and Daniel “Booby” Gibson has carried on since she announced their split in 2014, and it has finally ended on a decent note for the co-parents.

According to a report from The Blast, court documents have revealed their divorce is finalized and neither Keyshia Cole nor Daniel Gibson will have to pay spousal or child support to their former partner. Per filings, the couple has joint custody of their 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr. and will each cover the costs for parenting as he shares living quarters with both parents.

As an additional touch, the exes legally agreed no to say anything negative about one another or their family members in the filing.

Keyshia and Boobie first started dating in 2009 before getting married in 2011. Their son, Daniel Hiram Gibson, Jr. (DJ) was born in 2010. By 2014, things had went sour between the couple with Keyshia announcing they were splitting up legally. It wasn’t until 2017, however, before divorce papers were filed.

Since their split, Keyshia moved on with boyfriend Niko Khale, giving birth to their son Tobias last year. Both Niko and Boobie attended Keyshia’s son DJ’s recent birthday bash harmoniously. Rumors have spread that Niko and Keyshia have broken up but neither of the parents have confirmed they’re split.