Betts BTS: Niecy Nash & Her Wife Take Fans Inside Their Special Day

The happily married Betts are taking fans inside their special day.

As previously reported Niecy Nash shocked fans when she shared that she and her new wife Jessica tied the knot Monday, August 31. Since then, they’ve been sharing blissfully booed up pics together and Niecy teased that her third marriage, this time to a woman, was a “#PlotTwist.”

Now Niecy’s released a special behind the scenes video from their wedding.

In it, you can see Mrs. and Mrs. Betts prepping for the big day before Jessica serenades Niecy at the altar. The two then share a special handshake and a sweet kiss. At their reception, the brides cut into a beautiful tiered cake and burned up the dance floor, before Jessica tossed Niecy’s garter. If you look closely, you can see some of the wedding guests including Ava Duvernay, actress Aisha Hinds and LaLa Milan. Niecy made sure to note in her caption that her guests were tested for COVID before attending.

BET reports that Niecy’s mermaid-style wedding dress cost $3,000 and was purchased at Lili Bridals bridal shop.

“We can finally tell the big secret!! Congratulations Niecy! We are so, so happy for you both!! Dress, perfect alterations, veil & accessories by Lili Bridals!” wrote the Southern California bridal shop on Instagram. They also noted that Niecy’s nuptials were a “micro” backyard wedding.

As for Jessica, she wore a custom-made Rocky Chugani suit and posted a pic of her look on Instagram.

Mrs. and Mrs. Betts will be featured in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine next week.

Congrats again to Mrs. and Mrs. Betts!