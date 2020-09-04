She’s Back! SZA Makes Her Long-Awaited Musical Return With “Hit Different” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign [Video]

After years of waiting (and years of bullying TDE’s president Punch for some information), SZA is finally back in the music game with her new brand new single, “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

On Thursday, the singer shocked fans when she tweeted out a photo that looked like a still from a music video, warning her followers that something was coming at “Midnight EST.” That was followed by Top Dawg Entertainment’s general manager, RET ONE, tweeting, “This is not a drill.”

It didn’t take long for fans to figure out new music was coming, plus, SZA only tweeted out this announcement about an hour and a half prior to midnight EST–so it wasn’t long before we all found out the drop she was teasing was her new track and the accompanying music video.

The visual shows SZA in various different locations, including in an empty field while she’s covered in red paint; inside of a barn surrounded by farm animals; and a junkyard, where she is joined by Ty Dolla $ign and a group of backup dancers.

Solana’s debut studio album, Ctrl, was released in June of 2017 and since then, listeners have been ravenous for a follow-up. While there’s no official announcement on when we can expect that, this music video is a pretty good indication that there’s more coming.

Check out the visual for “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below: