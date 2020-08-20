Out Of Ctrl: SZA Fans Are Furious At TDE President Punch Over Music Delays & “Hostile” Relationship

SZA’s relationship with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, hasn’t always been a positive one–and right now, things really aren’t looking good for the songstress.

It’s now been over three years since SZA dropped her debut album Ctrl, and fans really want to know what the status of her next project is. The star took to Twitter to answer a few fan questions about the delay, not-so-subtly suggesting that her relationship with TDE and its labelheads is part of the reason for her lack of releases.

When one fan inquired about her follow-up album, Solána replied, “At this point y’all gotta ask Punch. I’ve done all I can do,” referring to TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

That tweet got deleted fairly quickly, but her other replies regarding the situation still give some insight into what’s going on with her professional life behind the scenes. SZA even clarified that her relationship with Punch and the label has “BEEN hostile” when a follower dug deeper into why things were on hold.

BEEN hostile . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

One fan posted a screenshot from a few months back, when they took to Punch’s Instagram comment section asking about SZA project. Henderson’s response? “Soon.”

Apparently, this phrase is pretty triggering for the singer, who replied to the fan saying, “This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my f**king life.”

This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my fucking life . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time SZA has expressed frustration toward TDE and Punch, specifically, about album delays–so it only makes sense that her fans bombarded the labelhead’s mentions with their questions, comments, and concerns.

Clearly, Punch wasn’t taking the criticisms too seriously, responding to multiple different people with vague replies and saying things like, “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings.“

I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

The last time SZA publicly blaster her issues with TDE was back in 2016, threatening to quit music completely over album delays prior to Ctrl’s release. Hopefully this backlash from fans will drive Punch to release SZA’s new music sooner rather than later.