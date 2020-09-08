TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime: Lupita Nyong’o Pens Thoughtful Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Following Private Malibu Memorial

The tributes for Chadwick Boseman are still rolling in almost two weeks after the actor’s unexpected passing.

While most of his Black Panther co-stars have already paid tribute to their fallen friend, Lupita Nyong’o has been (understandably) taking some extra time to grieve and process before sharing her thoughts with the world. The actress attended a private memorial for Boseman in Malibu over the weekend, also being joined by Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, and of course, Chadwick’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Following the ceremony, Nyong’o took to Instagram to share some of her thoughts with the world regarding Boseman’s life and death. The post is just as eloquent and heartbreaking as you’d imagine, plus, she includes a poignant quote from the actor’s wife that sums everything up perfectly.

“I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope,” Lupita began. “I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense.” She goes on to call the news of her co-star’s passing a “punch to [her] gut every morning” before saying, “I am aware that we are all mortal, buy you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to be – here! …that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.”

At the end of her post, she shared a poignant quote from Chadwick’s wife.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends and to his loving wife, Simone, from whom I heard this phrase articulated so resonantly: #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime.”

Two weeks later, and the death of Chadwick Boseman still doesn’t feel real. Rest in Paradise, King.