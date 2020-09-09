Do It: Songbird Sweeties Chloe x Halle Cover Cosmopolitan, Speak On Their Sweet Sisterly Bond

October cover stars @chloexhalle are here to save—no, take over—the rest of your 2020. The Grammy-nominated sisters haven’t been waiting their whole lives for this moment—they’ve been *working* for it. For a look into how they ✨do it, do it,✨ visit: https://t.co/iyLuZaCCDh pic.twitter.com/6cK5EqZrl3 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 8, 2020

Singular force songstresses Chloe x Halle are covering the October issue of Cosmopolitan.

In it, the two who proudly proclaim that they are “one artist, together” chatted with Lakin Starling while winding down with coloring books about their sweet sisterly bond. They also dished on their most recent [and absolutely stellar] album “Ungodly Hour”, and of course, Halle’s upcoming portrayal as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Chloe, 22, revealed that she briefly stayed in London with Halle, 20, to “help ease her younger sister into being away from home” while she worked on the project that’s, unfortunately, been temporarily shut down due to COVID.

Halle shared that having her big sister’s support helped her gain confidence and noted that she feels awry when her sis isn’t around.

“Whenever we’re apart, I feel like my right arm is missing, said Halle, smiling at her sister. “I say this all the time: I’m not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing.”

So sweet.

See more excerpts fro Chloe x Halle’s Cosmo issue below.



Chloe on being good to herself and setting boundaries:

“Anytime something doesn’t work out, it’s not really healthy to say, ‘I was the reason it messed up.’ I’m still learning that. I’m learning that your happiness, you can’t put on someone else.”



Halle on the release of their most recent album:

“Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time. Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what’s going on in the world today with hope and positivity.”

Chloe on how she and Halle naturally complement one another:

“We’re not trying to force anything or purposely construct two different narratives or suffocate the other into one type of way.”



Halle on what truly matters to her:

“I’ve realized the things that matter to me are my happiness, my family, being around the people I love and keeping my spirit clean with their positive energy,” Halle says. “As long as I have that, no matter what happens, I am gucci, I am good.”

Chloe x Halle cover the October issue of Cosmopolitan on newsstands nationwide on September 15.