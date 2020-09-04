BOSSIPSounds: Chloe x Halle Drop No-Holds-Barred “Do It” Remix Featuring Doja Cat, Mulatto, & City Girls

The ladies came OUT last night to make it clear who they are how they get down.

Chloe x Halle surprised the hell out of the internet when the clock struck midnight and they released an all-star remix to their hit record “Do It”. The 2.0 version features some of the most exciting estrogen-infused MCs of today including Doja Cat, Mulatto, and The City Girls.

Up until recently, the records that Chloe x Halle have been releasing have been relatively pious and safe in comparison to much of the musical landscape of 2019-2020 but it appears that those days are twerking away and the girls are growing into womanhood with style, panache, and aplomb. We love to see it! A raunchy remix like this communicates to the public that this sisterly duo will be coming for necks and doing so unapologetically. If you mad, stay mad. Bigger mads are on the way.

Of course, nothing comes out these days without a bit of backlash and slander. The internet is buzzing about Caresha’s verse, but not in a good way…

I just feel like these artist need to start being honest with their colleagues’ verses. Cause ain’t no way Chloe, Halle, Doja, Big Latto and JT ain’t tell Caresha to go back to the drawing board. — Juju. (@whoisjamiya) September 4, 2020

…but Caresha took the slander in stride by laughing at the commentary. Gotta love a good sense of humor in the era of overly sensitive artists.

Y’all eating me up and I’m living for it 🙂☺️ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

That’s wrong y’all said I ruined the song 😭😭😭😭 omg — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

Maybe it gotta grow on y’all idk 😭 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

Chloe X Halle have been on a roll since the release of their new album Ungodly Hour. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair back in August, Chloe revealed that she produced many of the songs on the album by herself and Halle is gearing up to star in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Their famous mentor and label boss Beyonce had a few words of encouragement to share with them too, as they power along in their music career. Apparently, Beyonce lives by “The No Scroll Rule”:

“The first thing she told us was the ‘no-scroll rule,’ ” explained Chloe. “Whether it’s positive or negative comments, just don’t scroll. That one negative thing could affect you. The second was to never dumb ourselves down for the world. Just let them catch up to us and our sound.”

To hear the song (and the reason for the slander) press play below and enjoy!