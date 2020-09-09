Old-ish: Another ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Starring Laurence Fishburne & Jenifer Lewis Is In The Works

Kenya Barris’ Emmy-nominated series Black-ish is set to expand its television universe even further. After the success of Grown-ish and Mixed-ish, ABC is preparing to give us their next spin-off: Old-ish.

If you’re a fan of the show, you probably guess off the title alone that the show will star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis as they showcase their on-again, off-again relationship while finally moving out of their son’s house.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenya Barris will write the script and co-produce alongside Fishburne.

Old-ish is the third spinoff in Barris’ ish empire which, in addition to the flagship series, includes ABC-turned-Freeform entry Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi, and Mixed-ish, a 1980s-set prequel built around the younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow. While Grown-ish was originally developed for ABC, the network at the time thought it skewed too young. It was eventually picked up to series at Disney’s younger-skewing basic cable network, Freeform as its then head of originals Karey Burke (who is now president of entertainment at ABC) strongly pursued the series. Grown-ish, which has become a calling card for the cabler, returns for its fourth season in 2021. Mixed-ish, starring Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, will return for its second season on ABC sometime in the 2020-21 season.

It’s safe to say, based on the other three shows in the Black-ish family, that this one will also be a hit, bringing their universe full circle while covering all bases and age demographics.