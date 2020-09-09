“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” Exclusive: Tamar Has A Vivid Dream About Tyler Perry! [VIDEO]

Tamar’s back! This week WeTV premieres their brand new docu-series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life,” which follows the youngest Braxton sister as she seeks to seize control of her career, move on with a new love and bounce back bigger than ever. Here’s the show synopsis from WeTV:

Tamar Braxton must find her life after losing her husband, career, and family! With a dream coach and documentary crew in tow, can she heal herself to make music again and build a relationship with her new boyfriend David, or will it all be too much?

Welp… We’ve all seen the recent headlines so we know that new relationship hasn’t gone as well as she hoped, but let’s have a sneak peek at the premiere, which has Tamar dreaming about Tyler Perry! Wonder what that’s about?

Check it out below:

We really hope Tyler sees this episode! Do you think they would work well together?

This is definitely an interesting premise for a show — Tamar teaming up with Mona Scott Young to follow her as she attempts to take control of her life out of a lot of ups and downs. Considering how her relationship has played out in the headlines it should be interesting to see what was going on behind the scenes with her now ex fiancé David Adefeso.

“TAMAR BRAXTON: GET YA LIFE!” Premieres Thursday, September 10th at 9:00 pm ET/CT

Will you be watching?