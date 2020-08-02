Tamar Braxton Thanks David Adefeso For Saving Her Life & Reveals Their Engagement

Tamar Braxton is on the mend and setting the record straight.

Tamar recently revealed on Instagram that she’s recovering from her self-harm attempt and she thanked fans for their prayers. She also made it very clear that reality TV has weighed heavily on her mental health and that’s what lead to her breakdown.

She confirmed that she wrote a letter to WE tv who aired “Braxton Family Values” and is airing her new show “Get Your Life” and said she was ignored by the network. Additionally, she said that she was “betrayed” and was “killed” by the greed of corporate gain.

“I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” wrote Tamar on Instagram. “I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However, the demands persisted. … Who I was [began] to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living. I was existing for the purpose of a corporation’s gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.”

WE tv has since confirmed that they’re letting Tamar out of her contract. They told TMZ;

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.” The network adds that it wishes her nothing but the best, and confirms with TMZ that Tamar’s new series, ‘Get Ya Life!,’ will premiere Sept. 10. WE tv tells us … ‘Get Ya Life!’ will air as it was intended — the network will not be changing the show or further editing based on Tamar’s complaints.”

Tamar however said that those were “lies” and tweeted [and deleted] that the network has yet to reach out to her.

Now she’s also defending her man David Adefeso whose been catching flack amidst her recent hospitalization.

According to Tamar “that African man”, as people have called him, is NOT controlling and she thanked him for saving her life. In an IG post, she also revealed that they’re engaged by posting a clip of them toasting after the proposal.

“I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔,” wrote Tamar. “& I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. people have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. and you know that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “thats that African man😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 .. […] “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍”

Woah, who knew these two were engaged?

Congrats to the happy couple! We wish Tamar all the best.