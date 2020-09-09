Bag Secured: Travis Scott Surprises Fans At McDonald’s & Drops Capsule Merch Collection

Recently, McDonald’s and Travis Scott announced a unique collaboration that would let fans order Scott’s favorite meal from the famous golden arches. Many were unsure what to expect, but if you follow Travis closely enough, you know activations and collaborations are always top tier. Yesterday, the official collaboration finally dropped and fans lined up at McDonald’s and brought the fast-food chain a huge spike in foot traffic. The “Astroworld” rapper teamed up with McDonald’s for the $6 “Travis Scott meal,” which includes his go-to McDonald’s order — a Quarter Pounder with cheese, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. The promotion will end on October 4th, so make sure you snag the classic meal combo while it lasts.

travis scott really pulled up to the mcdonalds in downey pic.twitter.com/ry8z9dxk22 — a (@escajeda47) September 8, 2020

Travis showed up to McDonald’s first-ever location in Downey, California to surprise fans and also work a few orders, which obviously sent fans flocking to the location. While many fans were ecstatic about the meal, a lot were asking one simple question: “where is the merch?” Last night, their questions were answered and Travis dropped a very 80’s-themed collection on his official website, TravisScott.com.

From chicken nugget body pillows and All American jerseys to happy meal boxes and purses, all bases are covered here. The entire campaign, from the commercials to merchandise, pays homage to vintage McDonald’s campaigns that came before this one. The collaboration is the first of more to come and it’s safe to say the bar has been set extremely high.

While Scott tends to be very quiet on social media, the rap star tweeted a photo of himself serving a McDonald’s meal to officially announce and celebrate the new collaboration. What do YOU think about the new collab?