Bag Secured: Travis Scott & McDonald’s Formally Announce Their Collaboration

When it comes to Travis Scott, anything he does will instantly grab his fan’s attention–but unfortunately, that also means they commonly leak the info before he has a chance to tell the world. Travis has previously collaborated with General Mills for his own Reese’s Puffs cereal box, The Houston Rockets, and even Netflix.

Now, Scott’s next collaboration is staying in the food business as Travis and McDonald’s have officially announced their upcoming collaboration.

This collaboration is the first time a celebrity’s name has been featured on McDonald’s menu since 1992. This will also be the first of more upcoming celebrity collaborations showcasing your favorite celebrity’s meals, similar to their recent Super Bowl Ad.

A few key details about the collaboration:

· Everyone has a go-to order from McDonald’s – even superstars like Travis Scott. And now, no matter who you are, you can eat just like Travis. It’s Lit!

· “The Travis Scott” meal includes a fresh beef Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, sizzling Bacon, and crisp Lettuce; World Famous Fries with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite – all for just $6.

· From September 8 through October 4, customers can order the meal in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the Drive Thru, or using contactless mobile order and pay through the McDonald’s app.

· Travis has also designed custom t-shirts for McDonald’s restaurant crews to wear during the promotion.

· A longtime fan of McDonald’s food, Travis will support the brand’s recent marketing efforts to spark excitement and engagement among younger audiences.

We’re sure the merchandise that comes from the collaboration will be on Stock X in no time.