Behind The Scenes: Cardi B Gives An In-Depth Look At The Making Of “WAP” [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion connected recently on their smash hit “WAP” and nothing has been the same since.

Republicans are in an uproar about the vulgarity of the record, as if music of all genres hasn’t always had vulgar language. Even as the right-wing media tried to cause a backlash with all their might, Cardi stayed unbothered throughout, even dragging Candace Owens by her MAGA flag back to her side of the internet.

Yesterday, Cardi refocused her energy and released a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the legendary visual for “WAP”. In the video, the rapper reveals she had the record done for about 8 months before actually making the visual–but when she was finally about to push the go button on her single, COVID-19 came in like a thief in the night. Still, even a pandemic couldn’t stop her show.

Cardi went through hours of dance rehearsals to prepare for the video. The only thing in the video she couldn’t prepare for was performing with 120-plus pounds snakes. Belcalis took the reptiles fairly well, but Meg needed a little Dusseé before she could have the snakes all up on her.

Cardi mentioned last month that she would be joining OnlyFans to give fans a more in-depth look into the creative process behind the video and to share some juicy details about her crazy life too.

The best part of the video, by far, is seeing the sets come together and all the manpower it took to complete the task. Check out the entire BTS video below.