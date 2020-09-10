Playa PLEATHE! Kiely Williams Shares SHADY Meme After Former 3LW Nemesis Naturi Naughton Announces New Album

It’s 2020 and 3LW is still beefing it seems.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Naturi Naughton announced she would be releasing new music. Good news for fans, but the former 3LW singer may have triggered her former colleague Kiely Williams. In the interview, Naturi mentions that parts of her new album would revisit the tumultuous experiences she had while being in 3LW as a teen before getting kicked out of the band.

Overall, Naturi, who has been in the entertainment business since she was 15, has a vision to create an album with “real” R&B inspired vibes.

“I want to bring back that ’90s era vibe with people really singing. I’m excited to just tell my story through song because a lot the songs I d talk about feelings I had after being ousted from 3LW,” Naughton explains.

After news of Naturi’s plan to touch on the past in her new album spread, her former 3LW nemesis Kiely posted a meme on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t believe you’re still Bitter!” along with a few crying laughing emojis. Fans immediate pointed to the post being shade, thrown at Naturi.

Previously, Kiely Williams bickered with Naturi after the actress made claims she threw KFC mashed potatoes at her hair before sabotaging her job with the group as appeared in an episode of Uncensored.

Do YOU think these two will ever stop beefing?