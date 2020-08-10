Adrienne Bailon Houghton & Jeannie Mai Shine Spotlight Black Businesses
#BuyBlack Adrienne Bailon Houghton & Jeannie Mai Shine Spotlight On Black Businesses For August
As the world continues to wake up and amp up the support of black businesses, two talk show hosts are doing their part. Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai of The Real are using their Hello Hunny and All Things Adrienne platforms to spotlight an innovative group of Black entrepreneurs. All throughout this month, the duo will be hosting exclusive shopping hauls featuring amazing lifestyle products from Black-owned businesses including Black Girl Sunscreen, Satori Notes Jewelry, Mess in a Bottle, and The Lip Bar on their hit digital shows with entertainment company Kin.
Nearly 30 entrepreneurs have been selected to participate for this once in a lifetime opp to put millions of eyes on melanated products. Adrienne’s YouTube channel has 1.06 million subscribers while Jeannie’s has 598K.
Adrienne, who came up with the idea for the haul, will host the first black business spotlight on the Tuesday, August 11th episode of All Things Adrienne with Jeannie Mai’s episode premiering later in August. The shows will then continuing highlighting products like Honey Pot, Eternally in Amber, and Love Notes Fragrances.
You can check out the business selected to be highlighted by Adrienne and Jeannie below;
ADRIENNE
- GOLDE
- KNC Beauty
- The Lip Bar – Challenging the Beauty Standard
- Sincerely, Tommy
- Eternally In Amber
- AMENDA NATURAL SKIN CARE
- Míe | nature friendly, lifestyle brand
- Klur Eco-inclusive, clean, sustainable, vegan beauty, made in California
- Mallory.la: home
JEANNIE
- Satori Notes Jewelry
- Mess in a Bottle
- Mary Louise Cosmetics: Get Skin Everyone Will be Jealous of
- Love Notes Fragrances – Custom Blended Fragrances
- GOLDE – Golde
- Beauty Bakerie: Cruelty Free Cosmetics & Beauty Products
- Haus Urban Products
- Sole’ Pickles
- Plant-Based Feminine Care – Honey Pot Feminine Care
Will YOU be tuning in???
