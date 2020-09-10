Broken Silence: Andrew Gillum Tells Tamron Hall What Happened That Infamously Intoxicated Night In Miami

BOSSIP previously reported about Tamron Hall‘s exclusive silence-breaking interview with former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after his embarrassing evening inside a South Beach Miami hotel room. Gillum was found essential unconscious and in an extremely intoxicated state with another man who is alleged to be a local male escort.

Via Tallahassee Democrat:

“I would say, the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with, ummmmm,” he said.

Obviously, a scandal of this magnitude got lots of people talking but we didn’t really hear much from Gillum until he announced that he would be going to rehab for alcoholism and depression. Gillum is now speaking for the first time about what the hell happened and providing some clarity on the rumors.

“I understand very well what people assumed about that,” he continued. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor. That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state. Unconscious, having given no consent and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally laying in my own vomit.”

This morning GMA aired a clip of the interview that will set season two of the Tamron Hall Show off with a bang. STG that wasn’t a pun. Press play down below and buckle up.