Get Well: Andrew Gillum Announces He’s Going To Rehab After Intoxicated Incident In Miami Hotel

Last week BOSSIP reported on the strange incident involving former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum. Gillum was found unresponsive and intoxicated inside a Miami hotel room with another man who was identified as Travis Dyson. We’ll get to him in a second.

Yesterday, Gillum announced that he would be seeking professional help for alcohol abuse:

Gillum said in his statement Sunday night that he resolved to seek help after conversations with his family and deep reflection, calling the decision “a wake-up call for me.” “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse,” he said, pledging to work to “heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.” He said he would be stepping down from “all public facing roles” at this time. “I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years,” he added, requesting privacy for his family.

As for Travis Dyson, he wasn’t exactly a household name but as this story broke inquiry into his relationship with Gillum turned up some interesting results. According to NewsOne, there were several unsubstantiated reports that Travis Dyson is a known male escort in the Miami area. A look into his social media pages on Facebook and Instagram left many believing that this was indeed the same Travis Dyson.

We can’t say for sure what’s true and what isn’t but we’re glad that Gillum is going to address his issues and only time will tell how this incident affects his relationship with his wife and family.