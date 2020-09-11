Freaky Friday The 13th: Vince Vaughn Takes A Stab At Horror In Body-Swapping Dark Comedy [Trailer]

We found Vince Vaughn who somehow landed in this body-swap Horror-Comedy that’s basically Freaky Friday the 13th with a teenage girl who switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. Peep the wacky trailer below:

17-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, “Blockers,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies“) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn)–her town’s infamous serial killer–her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, “The Goldfinch”) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, “Enter the Warriors Gate”)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

The film also stars Alan Ruck (HBO’s “Succession”), Katie Finneran (TV’s “Why Women Kill”) and Dana Drori (Hulu’s High Fidelity).

From the deliciously debased mind of writer-director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, the Paranormal Activity franchise) comes a pitch-black horror-comedy about a slasher, a senior, and the brutal truth about high school.

“Freaky” hits theatres Friday the 13th of November.