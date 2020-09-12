BOSSIPSounds: CalenRaps Brings Bars Built To Resonate On “Long Time”

Happy Friday! We’re so excited to share new music from a fresh up and coming artist. CalenRaps is one of the most intriguing up and coming artists on the Hip-Hop music scene. He has built an impressive organic fanbase, combining top notch raw lyricism with touching personal stories that relate to fans worldwide. That’s just the case with CalenRaps’ latest single “Long Time,” which finds him grappling with life decisions most of us have confronted or are confronting right now!

Check out the song below:

Calen first began to make waves in August 2016, when his #SoGoneChallenge went viral, immediately attracting over a million views. Just three months later, Calen released his #TenToesDownChallenge, which has now surpassed 40 million views across all platforms. Calen’s most noteworthy track “Think About Me” has over 5 million streams. Now, after a recent move to Los Angeles from his hometown of Arlington, TX, the industry is beginning to take notice of what fans have known for a few years.

CalenRaps “Long Time” eSingle is available HERE

Written by – CalenRaps Produced by – RC Beats

Follow CalenRaps on Instagram and Twitter @calenraps

His merch is available for purchase: https://merch.CalenRaps.com